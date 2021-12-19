Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $322,000 in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 33.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $524,798.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.40.

LECO stock opened at $135.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.31 and its 200 day moving average is $136.40. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $110.52 and a one year high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.95%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.