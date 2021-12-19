Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $308,754.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,239. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock opened at $64.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of -48.55, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $66.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.40.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -154.55%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.