Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CONE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 996,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,298,000 after purchasing an additional 68,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $89.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.64. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $89.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.59, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 507.33%.

CONE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $90.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.11.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

