Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires 69 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 111.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 35.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 90.5% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.53.

NYSE:CE opened at $159.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.74. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $115.42 and a 1-year high of $174.04.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.