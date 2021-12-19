Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires 248 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.73.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $82.48 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $86.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.97.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

