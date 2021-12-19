PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Short Interest Up 38.9% in November

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the November 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PNI stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 20,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,473. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $12.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

