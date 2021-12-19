PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Short Interest Up 40.9% in November

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 209,500 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the November 15th total of 148,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $30,503.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher T. Fraser bought 23,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $54,775.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 163,400 shares of company stock valued at $421,185. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHX stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.17. 200,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,798. PHX Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $65.97 million, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.94.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PHX Minerals will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

