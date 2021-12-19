PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Major Shareholder Purchases $17,215.20 in Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 7,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $17,215.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

On Wednesday, December 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 16,291 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $35,677.29.

On Monday, November 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 41,126 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $125,434.30.

On Thursday, November 4th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 5,997 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $18,290.85.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 6,196 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $18,897.80.

On Friday, October 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10,001 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $30,503.05.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,406 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $4,260.18.

Shares of NYSE:PHX opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $65.97 million, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $4.37.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PHX Minerals by 150.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.