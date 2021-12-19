Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,068 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.8% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $106,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,845 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 142,626 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,209,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.3% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,563 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $323.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $211.94 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

