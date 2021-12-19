Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $93.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.34 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.54.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

