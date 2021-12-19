Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Short Interest Update

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the November 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pharma Mar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of Pharma Mar stock remained flat at $$59.10 during trading on Friday. Pharma Mar has a 1 year low of $58.12 and a 1 year high of $145.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Pharma Mar SA is a biopharmaceutical holding company, which engages in research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for application in oncology. It operates through the following segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNAi. The Oncology segment focuses to the group undertakings whose object is to research, develop, and market anti-tumour drugs.

