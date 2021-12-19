Phantasma Energy Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $10.21 million and approximately $194,185.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 67,885,177 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

