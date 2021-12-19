Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Round Table Services LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 30.4% in the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 8,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 7.2% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 53,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 180,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 648,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,900,000 after buying an additional 103,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $59.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $333.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.03.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

