Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 128 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.1% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 77,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 39.0% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 4,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $111.74 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.23 and a 1-year high of $112.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.65.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

