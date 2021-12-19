Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) & Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Head-To-Head Comparison

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) and Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Coeur Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$220.63 million ($0.60) -6.85 Coeur Mining $785.46 million 1.62 $25.63 million ($0.02) -247.00

Coeur Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources. Coeur Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perpetua Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Perpetua Resources and Coeur Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perpetua Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00 Coeur Mining 0 2 2 0 2.50

Perpetua Resources currently has a consensus price target of $17.13, indicating a potential upside of 316.67%. Coeur Mining has a consensus price target of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 88.93%. Given Perpetua Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Coeur Mining.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.2% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Coeur Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Coeur Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Coeur Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perpetua Resources N/A -44.48% -33.59% Coeur Mining -1.02% 3.82% 1.88%

Summary

Coeur Mining beats Perpetua Resources on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA. The company’s mineral project is the Stibnite Gold Project, which contains mineral deposits and focuses to explore, evaluate and redevelop all of the deposits known as the Hangar Flats Deposit, West End Deposit and Yellow Pine Deposit, all of which are located within the Stibnite Gold Project. The company was founded on February 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.