Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.86 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to report sales of $12.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.82 billion. Performance Food Group reported sales of $6.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full-year sales of $49.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.83 billion to $50.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $54.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.44 billion to $54.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $51,242.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,630 shares of company stock worth $686,867 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $819,396,000 after buying an additional 7,621,226 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 605.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $164,864,000 after buying an additional 3,045,319 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 459.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,537 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $70,226,000 after buying an additional 1,241,322 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 250.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,692,925 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $82,090,000 after buying an additional 1,210,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,662,670 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $129,113,000 after buying an additional 1,167,065 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFGC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,446,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,320. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.68.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

