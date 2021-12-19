Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,280 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 6.9% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $45,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $144.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.03 and its 200 day moving average is $140.22. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $116.08 and a 1 year high of $147.17.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

