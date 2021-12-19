PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.62. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley dropped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $97,502.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,597,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,828,000 after buying an additional 971,638 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 213.2% in the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,200,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,634,000 after acquiring an additional 817,086 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $42,278,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,106,000 after acquiring an additional 494,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $8,558,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.43%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

