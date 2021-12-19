PengolinCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $222,571.04 (PGO)

PengolinCoin (CURRENCY:PGO) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. PengolinCoin has a market cap of $222,571.04 and $54,685.00 worth of PengolinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PengolinCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PengolinCoin has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 1,506,456,229.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147,232.75 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PengolinCoin Coin Profile

PGO is a coin. PengolinCoin’s total supply is 30,243,681 coins. PengolinCoin’s official website is pengolincoin.s2ii.xyz . PengolinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PengolinC and its Facebook page is accessible here

