PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Price Target Cut to $14.00

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty lifted their target price on shares of PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.30.

Shares of PBFX opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $685.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.24. PBF Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $88.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.05 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 74.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Logistics will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 11,000 shares of PBF Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $149,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in PBF Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth $9,915,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PBF Logistics by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 170,403 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in PBF Logistics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in PBF Logistics by 206.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 119,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 80,727 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in PBF Logistics by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 29,063 shares during the period. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

