Patron Partners LLC Invests $216,000 in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Patron Partners LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 2,318.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $5,161,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $76,884.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 103,371 shares of company stock worth $7,105,092. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

SCI opened at $67.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $70.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

