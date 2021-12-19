Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 4,140.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 291.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.90.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $89.99 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 157.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.90.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $706,524.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $912,008.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,389 shares of company stock worth $32,172,456 over the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.