Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 91 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $16,176,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,932 shares of company stock valued at $43,144,026 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $189.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 164.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.39 and a 200-day moving average of $185.76.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Cowen raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.18.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

