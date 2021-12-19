ParkinGo Trading 0.2% Higher This Week (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0726 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $953.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ParkinGo

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

