Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 51.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $56,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $69,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PH stock opened at $302.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $247.41 and a 52-week high of $334.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $311.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Melius raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.83.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

