Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

Get Paramount Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Paramount Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.42.

NYSE:PGRE opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.32. Paramount Group has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.68 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. Paramount Group’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -164.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Paramount Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,373,000 after acquiring an additional 230,970 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 75.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 711,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after buying an additional 306,434 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 119,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

Further Reading: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paramount Group (PGRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.