Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Westwood Holdings Group were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WHG. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,024,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 237,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,062,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,973,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 325,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,091,000 after buying an additional 65,195 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WHG opened at $17.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $143.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.48. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $27.01.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.86 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 9.04%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Westwood Holdings Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

In other news, CEO Brian O. Casey acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Frank acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,406 shares of company stock worth $145,760 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

