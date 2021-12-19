Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 7,018 Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,018 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRG. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 60.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,511,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 567,705 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,183,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 891.6% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 110,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 99,536 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 180.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 97,098 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 22.3% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 76,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BRG opened at $15.44 on Friday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 182.45, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 113.23% and a net margin of 36.35%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 590.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

