Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 6,196 Shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,196 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Verso were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Verso by 571.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 167,541 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verso by 27.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 122,031 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Verso by 563.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 108,100 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Verso by 21.0% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 534,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after buying an additional 92,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Verso by 10.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after buying an additional 71,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

VRS stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. Verso Co. has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.90.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.25. Verso had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verso Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Verso from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

