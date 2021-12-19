Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 10,808 Shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,949 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,808 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Shore Bancshares were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHBI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in Shore Bancshares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,172,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 950,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,917,000 after purchasing an additional 75,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $747,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

SHBI stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.99. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 22.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.53%.

Shore Bancshares Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.