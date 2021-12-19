Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,315 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Telecom Argentina were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Telecom Argentina by 328.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 230,460 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 39.0% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the second quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 977.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 389,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

TEO opened at $4.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -45.36 and a beta of 0.42. Telecom Argentina S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Telecom Argentina Profile

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.