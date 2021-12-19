Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $666,000 Stock Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the second quarter worth about $18,192,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Phreesia by 15.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 667,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,903,000 after buying an additional 90,488 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Phreesia by 1,455.5% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 42,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 39,343 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 1.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 882,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 115,422.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

In related news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $379,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 5,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $386,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,876 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PHR opened at $44.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $81.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.45.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Phreesia’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

