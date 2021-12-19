Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Position Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Papa John’s International worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $1,668,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,350 shares of company stock worth $2,694,256 in the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $131.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.54. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.41 and a 52 week high of $140.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PZZA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.60.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

