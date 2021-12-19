Pantheon Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 2.1% of Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,827,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.9% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.0% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

NYSE HON opened at $205.17 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

