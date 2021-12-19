Pantheon Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $332.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.47. The company has a market capitalization of $101.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.33 and a beta of 1.58. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.50.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total transaction of $19,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.74, for a total value of $19,668,611.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,410,572 shares of company stock valued at $830,579,670 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.