Pantheon Investment Group LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,356 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 88.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 161,156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $94,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $556.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $642.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $619.79. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.84.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

