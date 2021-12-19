Pantheon Investment Group LLC Acquires 2,381 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. HealthEquity makes up about 1.5% of Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HQY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,197,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,396,000 after acquiring an additional 301,030 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adrian T. Dillon bought 12,375 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $500,816.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,276 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HQY. TheStreet cut shares of HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James cut shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

HealthEquity stock opened at $40.43 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -577.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

