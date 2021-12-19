PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will report earnings per share of $1.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. PacWest Bancorp reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on PACW. Truist lifted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

NASDAQ:PACW traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.14. 2,779,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,226. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $638,973.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $147,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $936,244 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

