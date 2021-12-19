Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 298.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 2.0% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $293,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

NVIDIA stock opened at $278.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $280.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.93%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,247 shares of company stock valued at $168,807,946 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.