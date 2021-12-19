Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.17.

Shares of OMI opened at $42.32 on Thursday. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $49.16. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.79.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $502,252.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,024 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,534 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 839,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,529,000 after purchasing an additional 55,682 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth $8,949,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 34.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,526,000 after purchasing an additional 429,971 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the second quarter valued at $1,798,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 23.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,008,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,676,000 after acquiring an additional 192,355 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

