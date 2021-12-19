Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Short Interest Update

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,184,000 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the November 15th total of 1,931,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,973.3 days.

Shares of OVCHF opened at $8.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $9.34.

Get Oversea-Chinese Banking alerts:

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.