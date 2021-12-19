Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Holdings Trimmed by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Outfront Media by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,452,000 after purchasing an additional 396,307 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 731,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,574,000 after buying an additional 152,478 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 111,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

OUT stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -59.20 and a beta of 1.76.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is presently -97.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outfront Media has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

