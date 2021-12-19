OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Trading 2.4% Higher

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF)’s share price traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.26 and last traded at $64.26. 376 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.74.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.91.

OSRAM Licht Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OSAGF)

OSRAM Licht AG engages in the manufacturing and sale of lighting products. It operates through the following segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive and Digital. The Opto Semiconductors segment manufactures Opto semiconductors. The Automotive segment consists of the original equipment manufacturer business for traditional light sources.

