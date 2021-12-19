Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) & Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Critical Comparison

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) and Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Orrstown Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Great Western Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Orrstown Financial Services pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Western Bancorp pays out 5.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Orrstown Financial Services has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Great Western Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Orrstown Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Orrstown Financial Services and Great Western Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orrstown Financial Services $127.94 million 2.07 $26.46 million $3.27 7.22 Great Western Bancorp $491.71 million 3.58 $203.26 million $3.67 8.71

Great Western Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Orrstown Financial Services. Orrstown Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great Western Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Orrstown Financial Services has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Western Bancorp has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Orrstown Financial Services and Great Western Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orrstown Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Great Western Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00

Great Western Bancorp has a consensus target price of $31.67, indicating a potential downside of 0.89%. Given Great Western Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Great Western Bancorp is more favorable than Orrstown Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares Orrstown Financial Services and Great Western Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orrstown Financial Services 28.93% 14.00% 1.26% Great Western Bancorp 41.34% 17.97% 1.57%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.2% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of Great Western Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Great Western Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Great Western Bancorp beats Orrstown Financial Services on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.