ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Trading Up 7.8%

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) was up 7.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.82 and last traded at $13.82. Approximately 2,487 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 243,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORIC shares. Citigroup cut their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $589.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.27.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.11. On average, research analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.