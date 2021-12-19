ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Trading Up 7.8%

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) was up 7.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.82 and last traded at $13.82. Approximately 2,487 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 243,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORIC shares. Citigroup cut their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.
The company has a market cap of $589.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.27.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC)
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.
