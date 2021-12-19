Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Upgraded by DZ Bank to Hold

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $105.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Oracle from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.38.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $96.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.99 and a 200 day moving average of $89.48. The stock has a market cap of $258.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 270.88%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,245,198,000 after purchasing an additional 305,595 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,334,657,000 after purchasing an additional 436,419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $965,088,000 after purchasing an additional 205,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $856,570,000 after purchasing an additional 118,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

