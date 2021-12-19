Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the November 15th total of 8,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Optical Cable stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.95% of Optical Cable worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OCC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,284. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94. Optical Cable has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $48.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.51.

Optical Cable Corp. engages in manufacturing fiber optic and copper data communication cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market. Its product offerings include designs for uses ranging from enterprise networks, datacenters, residential and campus installations to customized products for specialty applications and harsh environments, including military, industrial, mining, petrochemical, wireless carrier, and broadcast applications.

