Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered TCG BDC from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCG BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $13.56 on Thursday. TCG BDC has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.99.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 100.42%. On average, analysts predict that TCG BDC will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in TCG BDC by 15.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,316,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after purchasing an additional 174,758 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 640,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 443,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 362,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 34,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 53,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.