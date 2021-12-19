Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Short Interest Up 36.0% in November

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 201,500 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the November 15th total of 148,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 67.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ONEXF. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Onex from C$113.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC cut shares of Onex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Onex from C$125.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Onex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

OTCMKTS:ONEXF traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.99. 959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,301. Onex has a 12-month low of $52.96 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $6.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter. Onex had a net margin of 74.31% and a return on equity of 23.14%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.3161 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. Onex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.56%.

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

