Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the November 15th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Olympus stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.47. 23,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,498. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.38. Olympus has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $24.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olympus will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olympus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Olympus Company Profile

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

